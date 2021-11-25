The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

16 days of the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 launches today. Sue is joined by Marian Dowd of Barnardos and Mairead Maddock of Tusla to explain why this campaign is so important

Olivia Goodwillie tells us about her new book- “Something in the Basket” and

reminisces about rearing pigs and turkeys…

Sineád Kehoe has her Garth Brooks tickets. She plays us her favourite song and

tells us about being a guide in Croke Park…

Dr Seathrún O’Casaide gives an initial reaction to the European Medicine Agency recommendation that 5-11 year old children can or should be vaccinated against Covid 19

Luke Maher is Carlow Carer of the year

And Matt O Keefe ahead of the Farm show and the first night of the Lions

Farm Auction.

Support Agencies:

Garda Protection Services Unit,Kilkenny Garda Station Freephone 1800 478 478

Tusla Duty Office 052 6177302

Carlow Women’s Aid-Support & Information Freephone 1800 444 944

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge 24/7 Helpline 1850 42 42 44

Or ring Gardai on 999 or 112 if you are in immediate danger