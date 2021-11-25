The Way It Is;
On today’s show,
16 days of the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 launches today. Sue is joined by Marian Dowd of Barnardos and Mairead Maddock of Tusla to explain why this campaign is so important
Olivia Goodwillie tells us about her new book- “Something in the Basket” and
reminisces about rearing pigs and turkeys…
Sineád Kehoe has her Garth Brooks tickets. She plays us her favourite song and
tells us about being a guide in Croke Park…
Dr Seathrún O’Casaide gives an initial reaction to the European Medicine Agency recommendation that 5-11 year old children can or should be vaccinated against Covid 19
Luke Maher is Carlow Carer of the year
And Matt O Keefe ahead of the Farm show and the first night of the Lions
Farm Auction.
Support Agencies:
- Garda Protection Services Unit,Kilkenny Garda Station Freephone 1800 478 478
- Tusla Duty Office 052 6177302
- Carlow Women’s Aid-Support & Information Freephone 1800 444 944
- Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge 24/7 Helpline 1850 42 42 44
Or ring Gardai on 999 or 112 if you are in immediate danger