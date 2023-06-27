KCLR NewsNews & Sport
22-year-old man with connections to the Kilkenny area has drowned in Greece
The man who is from Cullohill in County Laois is from a well-known family who own a business in Urlingford in Kilkenny
A 22-year-old man from Laois with connections to the Kilkenny area has died in a drowning incident in Greece on Sunday.
The man who is from Cullohill in County Laois is from a well-known family who owns a business in Urlingford in Kilkenny.
It’s believed the young man who had been working in Greece for a month, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by his friends.
In a statement issued to KCLR news, The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.