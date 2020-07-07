Covid-19 latest: 24 new cases reported with one more death

24 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Republic stands at 25,538.

One further death brings the death toll here to 1,742.

The local figures are no-longer being updated daily so the local total is still 531.

There have been 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny after one new cases was notified over the weekend.

The number of cases recorded in Carlow so far remains 175.