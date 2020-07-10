Covid-19 latest: 25 new cases and one more death

25 more cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the Republic.

Another one death has also been confirmed.

The local total is still 531 with 356 positive test results so far in Kilkenny while Carlow remains at 175.

The last cases reported locally was in Kilkenny last weekend

The total number of cases is now 25,589, while the death toll has risen to at 1,744.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn is urging people to be responsible as they socialise this weekend.