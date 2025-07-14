1 in 4 pubs in Kilkenny have shut down over the last 20 years with a 14% decrease in Carlow according to a new report.

Compiled by Economist and Associate Professor Emeritus at DCU, Anthony Foley, the findings show a drop in pub numbers across all 26 counties.

Amongst the factors fueling the trend are rising business costs, a decrease in alcohol consumption, and the loss of young people from rural areas.

Professor Foley told KCLR News’s Michael Bergin that the trend is unlikely to be reversed soon;