28 year old woman in serious condition in hospital following crash involving car and pedestrian in Kilkenny city

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in the Newpark area of Kilkenny on Monday night.

The 28 year old suffered significant injuries in a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Lover’s Lane at around 7.40pm.

She was treated at the scene before being transferred to St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny where she is in a serious condition this morning.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

The car involved was detained for a technical examination and a man has been assisting the Gardaí in their enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area or has any relevant dashcam footage is being asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny city on 056 7775000.