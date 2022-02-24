29 patients waiting on a bed today at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

The number of patients waiting on a bed in St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny today is 29.

20 of these are in the local emergency department according to the daily trolley report from the INMO.

Only Galway, Limerick and Letterkenny hospitals are reporting higher figures today.

Nationwide, 438 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning with 346 in the EDs and 92 on other wards.