Covid-19 latest: Three more deaths in Ireland but no new local cases

Three more people have died from Covid-19 here but no new cases are being reported locally.

14 cases of the coronavirus virus have been confirmed elsewhere in Ireland.

The death toll from the virus is now 1,709 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 25,334.

Almost half of all cases have been reported in Dublin followed by 6 percent in both Cork and Kildare.

With the local figures unchanged in the past 24-hours, the two-county total is still 519 positive test results so far – 348 in Kilkenny and 171 in Carlow.