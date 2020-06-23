Covid-19 latest: Three more deaths and one local case confirmed

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported locally but one has also been de-registered.

A further 10 cases have also been confirmed and three more deaths related to the coronavirus have been announced.

It brings the death toll to 1720.

One new cases has been reported in Carlow bringing the county’s total to 175 but the two-county total remains the same on 528 after the Kilkenny figure was revived downwards to 353.

The Department has previously told KCLR that these adjustments are usually due to changes in the location information associated with a case.

There is now 25,391 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.