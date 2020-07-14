Covid-19 latest: No deaths or local cases but 32 new cases reported in Ireland

32 more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic.

There have been no new deaths.

None of the new cases seem to have been local with the last official figures indicating that there have been 356 positive test results in Kilkenny so far with 176 in Carlow.

There has been a total of 1-thousand-746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25-thousand-670 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Kingston Mills, a professor of experimental immunology in Trinity College, says the rise in the number of cases is a concern.