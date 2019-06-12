39 year old Kilkenny man named as victim of fatal stabbing in Dublin

The victim of yesterdays fatal stabbing in Dublin has been named locally as Peter Donnelly from Kilkenny

The 39 year old suffered stab wounds on O’Connell Street and he later died of his injuries at the Mater Hospital.

He and another man were seen fighting on the capital’s main thoroughfare shortly before 2 o’clock yesterday morning.

A 28-year-old man was arrested close to the scene, and he remains in custody this morning.

Friends and family of Peter Donnelly have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 39 year old who had strugged with addiction in the past but had turned his life around in recent years after a spell in the UK.

He had even delivered motivational talks to fellow addicts including one in June 2016 at Remar Recovery Centre in Coalbrook which he attended for rehabilitation.

;