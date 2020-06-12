Covid-19 latest: Three deaths & 13 new cases but none locally

A further three people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll in this country to 1,705.

Latest Department of Health figures show 13 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed but none locally.

The local two-county total is still 514 positive test results so far – 346 in Kilkenny and 168 in Carlow.

There have now been 25,250 cases recorded in Ireland since the pandemic began over 3 months ago.