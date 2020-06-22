KCLR News
Covid-19 latest: Four new cases – none local – and two deaths reported
Four new cases have been confirmed - none of them local - in what's the lowest rate since March 9th.
Another two people with Covid-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the death toll to 1,717.
Four new cases have also been confirmed – none of them local.
It’s the lowest rate since March 9th – while the total number of cases is now 25,383.
The local total for positive test results is unchanged at 528 – 354 in KIlkenny and 174 in Carlow.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says a number of clusters have also been denotified and there’s been no increase in the amount of clusters.