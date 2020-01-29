40 arrests made in Carlow as part of Operation Storm today

40 people have been arrested in Carlow today as part of Operation Storm.

130 Garda personnel are involved in the operation that’s been going on since this morning.

10 people were arrested on drugs charges, after 17 drug-related searches were carried out around the county.

35 of those arrested were charged, while two were given cautions, another two had files sent to the DPP and the last was a minor and is being dealt with by a Juvenila Liaison Officer.

A number of cars were also seized.

The operation is ongoing this evening.