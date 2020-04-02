416 home carers suspected to have picked up Covid-19

A total of 416 home-carers who provide help to vulnerable people are suspected to have Covid-19.

It’s an increase of 650 per cent on a fortnight ago.

And 210 home-care clients are suspected to have the virus, which is nearly 500 per cent higher than two weeks ago.

There’s been a 450 percent increase in the number of home-carers self-isolating since the middle of March.

Home and Community Care Ireland says it’s redeploying some of its staff to nursing homes to tackle the crisis.

It says the HSE will work with clients to decide who are willing to have home care temporarily suspended.