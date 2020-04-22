Covid-19 latest: 49 new Coivd-19 deaths announced

A further 49 people are confirmed to have died from Covid19 in the Republic.

631 new cases have also been confirmed today.

It brings the death toll to 769 and the number of confirmed cases now stands at 16-thousand-671

No update yet to the 5 cases announced in Carlow KIlkenny yesterday.

The confirmed cases locally are still at 289 – 210 in Kilkenny and 79 in Carlow.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan theer 147 people being treated in ICU at the moment.