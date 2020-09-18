50,000 jobs could be lost due to Dublin restrictions

Around 50,000 people will lose their jobs this evening if additional restrictions are put in place in Dublin.

That’s according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland, ahead of the expected announcement that the capital will move to level three.

Public health officials have also recommended a ban on indoor dining be imposed in Dublin, despite it being a level 4 measure.

Just nine out of over 3,000 clusters or outbreaks recorded in Ireland originated in restaurants.

Ciara Rowe from Gourmet Food Parlor in Swords says the situation is very messy:

“We have bookings and we have supplies coming in for the next few days so you know people are calling us now because they’re not sure whether they should cancel or keep the booking. So it’s quite messy when you have the announcements coming in like that, and by midnight you don’t have much time and you just try to adapt as quickly as you can to whatever the next guidelines or regulations are.”