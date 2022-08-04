52 pubs across Carlow and Kilkenny have closed since 2005

The number of pubs in Ireland has declined by more than a fifth since 2005 with falls reported in every county.

That represents a closure of 1,829 pubs, with almost 350 closed during the pandemic.

A report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland shows 11 (10%) fewer in Carlow and 41 less (18 %) in Kilkenny.

In 2005 there were 106 pubs in Carlow, which dropped to 97 in 2019 with two less in 2020 – none were lost in 2021.

Kilkenny started out with 226 16 years ago, down to 195 in 2019 with another four lost by 2020 and six more gone by 2021.

See the full report here