52 year old mother dies in freak motorcycle accident in Carlow

A 52 year old woman has died in Carlow following an accident from a motorcycle.

The woman sustained head injuries after what’s been described as a freak accident at her home in Tynock.

Councillor Brian O’Donoghue says her family are well known in the local area.

He says people are shocked and devastated by the news.

“The whole parish of Rathvilly/Kiltegan will be in real shock today. It’s extremely sad. All our thoughts and prayers and our sympathies are with the family and friends”.