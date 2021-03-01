Six BoI branches closing in Kilkenny & Carlow by September

A local Cllr says Bank of Ireland are turning their back on rural Ireland.

Six of the banks local branches will be closed by September four in Kilkenny and two in Carlow.

That’s Urlingford, Thomastown, Callan and Graiguenamanagh in Kilkenny as well as Tullow and Borris in Carlow.

88 branches are to shut down across the country under the plans announced today with 15 more in the North.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says its a disgraceful way to treat local customers and the government should open talks with the bank aimed at getting the decision reversed.