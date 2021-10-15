659 Covid-19 cases recorded across Carlow and Kilkenny in fortnight to Monday

Carlow Town Local Electoral Area continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

In the fortnight to Sunday 170 cases were confirmed there, giving it a rate of 751 per 100,000 – significantly higher than the national average of 394.

Piltown had 142 positive tests returned with 109 in Tullow, giving rates for each of 665 and 584 respectively.

The remaining four LEAs are below the Irish mean; Kilkenny City is on 325 (94), Castlecomer on 288 (68) while 38 cases were confirmed in both Bagenalstown which has a rate of 243 and in Callan Thomastown which has the lowest local rate of 150.

Meanwhile, 1,914 new coronavirus cases across Ireland are being reported this afternoon, that’s up 287 on yesterday’s figures.

There are 413 patients being treated for the disease in hospital, with 73 in ICU.

Five people were being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, one in intensive care, with one further suspected case at the facility.

The five-day moving average is 1,685 cases.