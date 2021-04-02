Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths, 591 new cases with up to 8 in Carlow & Kilkenny

There have been 8 more Covid-19 deaths reported today and 591 new confirmed cases with up to 8 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There’s been less that five cases reported in each of the two local counties today.

Kilkenny’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to 40 per 100,000 after three straight days of no new cases – that’s still third best in the country after Kerry and Sligo.

Carlow’s infection rate has dropped further to 69 per 100,000 despite up to four more cases.

4 of the latest deaths occurred in February and 4 in March.

There are 264 patients with the virus in hospital and 62 in intensive care.

Three patients are being treated at ST Luke’s in Kilkenny, down one since yesterday, with one in CU, but there are two more suspected cases in the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

Dr Ray Walley, member of the GP advisory group to the HSE, says it’s important everyone enjoys the Easter weekend in a safe way.