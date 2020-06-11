Covid-19 latest: 1 new local case with 8 more deaths and 8 cases nationwide

One new local case of the coronavirus has been confirmed today.

A further 8 people with Covid19 have died with 8 new cases nationwide – one of those is in Kilkenny.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,703 while there have been 25,238 confirmed cases.

The two-county total locally is now 514 positive test results so far – 346 in Kilkenny and 168 in Carlow.