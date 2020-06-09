Covid-19 latest: 9 new deaths & 9 new cases reported as local figures revised down

The local figures for confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been revised downwards as nine more deaths and nine new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

A further 9 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

Latest figures show 9 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have been 25,215 confirmed cases since the outbreak first began in late February.

There have now officially been 512 positive test results so far – 345 in Kilkenny.

The latest number for Carlow is down one in the last 24 hours at 167, although it had been at 169 last week.

The department says these downward revisions are usually due to changes to the location information associated with particular cases.