90 jobs to be created at new Kilkenny care home

The developers of a new Care Home in Kilkenny are promising 90 new jobs will be created locally.

The new 90 bed home is being built on the Golf Links Road in the city and is expected to be finished 2023.

Construction work is already underway.

Whitebox Property Limited are also building two other similar developments in Waterford and Tramore where 90 positions are also being created at each.

Martin White, Managing Director of Whitebox Property Group said, “Whitebox is delighted to be progressing with these modern, state-of-the-art nursing complexes in the South East, carefully designed with the needs of its future residents in mind.

“Ireland’s population is ageing increasingly, and a sharp rise in the Over 65 age range will see the nation’s shortage of nursing homes become more acute. Our aim is to ensure that the South East’s, and indeed Ireland’s, future living and care needs are met for all.”