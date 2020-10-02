934 people test positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in new record high

A record 934 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It’s over 500 more than the previous record on Wednesday, which saw 424 new cases in the North.

That led to new restrictions being announced yesterday, with pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels in Derry and Strabane, Co Tyrone, set to be affected.

They will only be able to be open for take-away, delivery and outdoor dining from Monday.

But today, the situation has significantly worsened, with 934 new cases announced across the North.

2,623 people have tested positive in the past week alone – which is 20 per cent of all the North’s cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 12,886, while the total in the Republic is at 36,597.

One Covid death has also been reported in the North today, bringing the death toll there to 582.