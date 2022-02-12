A bid to overturn Kilkenny City’s one-way system as soon as possible has failed to get support.

The temporary measure came into play two years ago to allow for social distancing on the streets.

Councillor Eugene McGuinness tabled a motion at the recent meeting of the city municipal district calling for a return to the previous configuration as possible following the lifting of Covid restrictions across the country.

But it failed to get a proposer or seconder or any comment from the other members.

Councillor McGuinness says he didn’t expect to get much support for the motion but he feels the system should be changed back as soon as possible.