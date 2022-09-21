A Carlow family stranded in Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona hit have safely evacuated

A Carlow family that were stranded in the Dominican Republic when Hurricane Fiona hit have now been brought to safety.

Zara Doyle from Graiguecullen told KCLR Live on Monday of her concerns for her and her mothers safety as the powerful storm hit the area they were holidaying in near Punta Cana.

They were stuck in their fourth floor hotel room and as they were in the eye of the storm at that stage there was no prospect of getting out.

However they were later evacuated from their hotel after being told that the building had become structurally unstable.

In an update to KCLR on Tuesday night Zara confirmed that they had reached Panama safely and all is well with the mother and daughter.