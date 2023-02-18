A deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is likely to be reached within the next few days according to a local former Senator

A local former Senator says a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is likely to be only days away.

The EU-UK talks are continuing this weekend, and the Taoiseach has stated that negotiations could be completed by next week.

Yesterday, Rishi Sunak met with parties in the North to discuss progress on a potential agreement.

Fine Gael’s Pat O’Neill says the British Prime Minister would not have shown his hand if he wasn’t confident of getting a deal over the line

“Sunak wouldn’t have come to Belfast unless he was sure there was going to be an agreement, and it looks like that the EU and the United Kingdom are going to reach an agreement in relation to changes to be made to the Northern Ireland protocol. We don’t know the finer details; it’s about customs control and things like that.”