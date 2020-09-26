Lotto millionaire from Kilkenny has come forward

One Kilkenny local has become a multi-millionaire!

The person who purchased this week’s €5.4 million lottery jackpot winning ticket has come forward, and has verified the ticket they bought in DeLoughry’s Gala Service Station, a family-run business on the Freshford Road.

While the lucky player’s identity is currently being kept under wraps, the National Lottery has confirmed that the winner is a local player.

Their Communications Executive Fran Whearty shared the good news with KCLR this morning:

“We’re absolutely delighted. We received the call late yesterday evening from the lucky ticket holder from Kilkenny who won Wednesday’s €5.4 million jackpot. The winner has been in touch, we’ve verified their ticket, and I can confirm that it is a county Kilkenny player.”

He continued; “It’s absolutely life-changing. Now we won’t know any more details about the player until they actually claim their prize and when they want to reveal the information about their own win.”

There may well be a second Kilkenny local with cause to celebrate, as Fran explained that a winning ticket was also sold last week in another Kilkenny shop; “We are actually waiting for another County Kilkenny player to contact us about a big win. Last Friday, we had a €116,000 win at Eivers service station in Irishtown, so we are still encouraging people in Kilkenny to check your tickets from that draw.”