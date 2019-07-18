A Human Chain Fundraiser Will be Taking Part in the City Today

Thursday 18th June

A human chain will form around Kilkenny City Centre later today.

Locals will band together along High Street, Kieran Street & Rose Inn Street. They will be holding posters on which they will each write one word that comes to mind about Chernobyl.

The special guests are twenty-five children and young adults who are on Rest and Recuperation with the Chernobyl Kilkenny Outreach Group.

This year, the response has been bigger than expected; so much so that the gathering will now meet from 6pm on Kieran Street to accommodate the crowds due while stewards are needed even earlier.