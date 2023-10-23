A Journey Through the Climate Crisis E05: Exploring Sustainable Travel Options

This week’s episode is based on transport and how we get from A to B. Is there a more sustainable way to do so? The group meets with Mark Treacy of the South East Energy Agency, and he explains the work they do to reduce damage to the environment. They have some fun thinking of more sustainable ways to travel.

They chat with Tadhg Madden of Carlow County Council and CEO of KCLR John Purcell on some transport decisions they made to help the climate, and we check in with Trish for this week’s Climate Curiosity.

A Journey Through the Climate Crisis on KCLR is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.