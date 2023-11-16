FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
A male driver, aged in his 40s was fatally injured during the single vehicle collision at approximately 5pm this evening
A man has died following a single-vehicle collision this evening between Thomastown and Ballyhale
The R448 will remain closed overnight from Moneroe Cross to Jerpoint Cross for a Garda technical examination
Residents on that road will have to enter via the Jerpoint Cross end.
Gardaí are keen to hear from anyone with any information, in particular those with dashcam footage.