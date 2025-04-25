Carlow head to Cedral St. Conleith’s this Saturday to take on Kildare in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

With momentum building, Carlow will hope to put in another strong showing at this level.

Throw-in at 1:00 PM, with live online coverage available on KCLR.

