A new community initiative to promote local musicians from Kilkenny and Carlow starts today (Friday)

Today marks the start of a new community initiative to promote local musicians from Kilkenny and Carlow.

In collaboration with KCLR, Music on the Mall will take place at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre Kilkenny.

Every Friday and Saturday, a playlist of local artists’ music will be broadcast over the Mall’s airwaves to promote their work.

Mick O’Flaherty, Fenix, Hawk Jupiter, Elise, Davey Furey, and Fans of Adventure are among the featured artists.

The launch event, which will take place today (Friday) at 4pm will also include live performances.

The John Keane Show recently featured a chat about this – hear that in full here: