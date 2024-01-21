A new record as almost 400 homes commenced in Carlow last year

A record number of homes were commenced in Carlow in 2023.

Thats according to the latest figures published by the Housing Department.

New data for shows construction started on 394 homes in Carlow last year.

This is up 60 percent on 2022 when just 246 homes were started.

It’s also the highest number of commencements recorded since records began in 2014.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny, commencements fell by almost 4 percent with 502 notices received.

Almost 33 thousand commencements were received for residential units across the country last year, thats up 21.5% on 2022 and is also a new record.