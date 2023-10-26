A new vision for Kilkenny has been launched today (Thursday)

Minister Malcolm Noonan has officially launched Full Forward Kilkenny 2030.

The event took place at the Medieval Mile Museum this morning.

Full Forward Kilkenny 2030 is the culmination of significant consultation and engagement with communities around Kilkenny and will work as a guiding principle for what Kilkenny will be like to live, work, and enjoy by the end of the decade.

It will support the continued development of the city and county, including the creation of 2600 new jobs.

Speaking with KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Michael Doyle says the housing element of the development plan is what will help create jobs.

He said, “The creation of more housing year on year will allow jobs to come into the county within Kilkenny. If housing is not available, businesses and opportunities will pass us by, so the housing aspect will play a huge part in delivering those jobs for Kilkenny.”