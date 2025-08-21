You’re been urged to contact Gardaí if you think you’ve been targeted by festival ticket scams

Local Gardaí have reported that a number of people had made contact with them over the past few days after falling for one themselves.

They had thought they were buying tickets for Electric Picnic but when the money was paid, the tickets never arrived.

Sgt. Eddie Brennan spoke to KCLR News: “Unfortunately, a lot of these online scammers will harvest the seasonal popular events.

“It’s a constant through the year with event event tickets but with Electric Picnic large on the horizon and people are quite vulnerable because they do want to go and they want to enjoy the event.”

“We would be advising people not to engage with anyone online, not to put down deposits with a view to secure tickets no matter what it is. Do not hand over money and we’re urging people to be vigilant.”