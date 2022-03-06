A prayer service will be held at the Memorial Garden in Leighlinbridge today

People of all faiths and none are being invited to gather in solidarity and support with Ukraine this afternoon.

A prayer service will be held at the Memorial Garden in Leighlinbridge at 3pm, with attendees being asked to wear blue and yellow.

Deacon Patrick Roche says it’s an opportunity for people to express how they are feeling: It’s a service but it’s also an opportunity for people to express how their feeling and to connect with each other. The service is open to everyone of all faiths.”