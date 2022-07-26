A protest is underway at Kilkenny City Centre this afternoon 

It’s understood up to 100 people have been taking part in a protest in Kilkenny City this afternoon.

Organisers addressed the crowd outside Kilkenny Castle before moving through the streets of the city.

SIPTU and BATU represent workers who have a variety of grievances.

Ger Malone, a SIPTU organiser, claims that workers’ rights have been systematically violated.

She told KCLR “I have 42 complaints from four shop stewards and a brother of one of them who are being victimised because of their trade union activity. I have another half a dozen or more complaints, quite serious complaints from individuals who considered it being treated really badly for array of grievances.”

Kilkenny County Council issued the following statement to KCLR.

“Kilkenny County Council is committed to participation and engagement in the accepted industrial relation machinery for dispute resolution and remain ready to do so.

Management of Kilkenny County Council, as a public service provider, continually engages on industrial relations matters in an open and fair manner. This engagement is in the first instance directly with the staff and their representative organisations. The process can include local discussions, and, if necessary engagement through the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court.

It would be inappropriate to comment further on individual matters.”