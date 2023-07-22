KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A swimming ban has been lifted in Kilkenny city
They had found high levels of bacteria in the Nore at the popular bathing area
Kilkenny County Council has been warning locals against going into the water at The Meadows in the Linear Park since last weekend but have now lifted the swimming ban.
They had found high levels of bacteria in the Nore at the popular bathing area that could have made swimmers sick.
But after further tests came back clear this week the ban has now ended.
The local authority says they will continue to monitor lifeguarded swimming areas in the County throughout the summer.