24-year-old Slieverue native, Patrick Dowling, has launched his first single ‘Midsummer’ — a heartfelt track about love, longing, and the ache of separation.

Inspired by the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Kingfishr, and Ed Sheeran, Dowling began his musical journey at just 15, busking across Ireland with his Sheeran-style Martin guitar.

Though he holds a science degree from the University of Galway, music remained his true calling.

“It’s really about missing someone so much, it’s all you can think about. I spent days wandering the fields near my family farm, just thinking back on it.” says Dowling.

You can listen back to the full interview on the link below which includes the new single.