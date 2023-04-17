Abolition of public hospital in-patient charges will ease stress for local families according to Kilkenny Councillor John Coonan

The abolition of public hospital in-patient charges from today will ease stress for cash-stapped families.

That’s according to local councillor and HSE South forum member John Coonan.

The new measures, provided in Budget 2023, removes the acute public in-patient charge of €80 per day, up to a maximum of €800 in a year.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the ending of the charges is another significant step in ensuring people have free access to affordable healthcare services.

Cllr Coonan’s told KCLR News; “Well as a public representative and a member of the HSE South Forum and indeed a retired public health representative I’m considering the pressure and rising costs generally in the costs of living and indeed welcome indeed the abolition of these hospital charges, it is one of the financial burdens that now will no longer apply”.