“Abused and misused” says Kilkenny councillor of county clothes banks

Clothes banks in Kilkenny are being abused and misused according to one local councillor.

Cllr Maria Dollard raised the issue at Friday’s meeting of Kilkenny Municipal District.

She claims mattresses and other litter are often left at the clothes bank on the Bennettsbridge Road.

The Green representative says there are other facilities available to bin those things noting “I had a number of people reporting the dumping of mattresses in particular, now there’s a clothes bank there on the Bennettsbridge Road but unfortunately there had been a number of mattresses as well dumped there and I really would appeal to people to not leave rubbish and other items, those clothes banks are only for clothes and not for anything else and we have a capacity to recycle mattresses at the recycling facility in Dunmore”.

She adds “There’s no excuse for dumping anything at these recycling centres and recycling facilities, you know, that they’re clothes banks, for bottle recycling or can recycling facilities, they’re there for a purpose and not to be used for anything else”.