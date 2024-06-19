You’re being reminded to belt up before you drive that’s the message from the Road Saftey Authority

Seatbelt use is on the decline among drivers and front seat passengers according to research from both Irish and European studies, drivers are becoming less likely to follow what Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers called “the first rule of road safety,” which is to always wear a seatbelt.

The numbers are down this year, there has been a 4% reduction in drivers wearing seatbelts and passengers are down 5%, however when it comes ot rural roads 1 in 10 rear seat passengers don’t wear a seat belt.

David Martin is senior media relations manager with the RSA and he spoke on The KCLR Daily, you can listen back below