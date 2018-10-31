Actors wanted for feature film shooting in Kilkenny this Friday

The crew of Poster Boys are on the hunt for extras in Kilkenny this Friday.

Kilkenny-born director Dave Minogue was speaking on KCLR Drive with Ken McGuire on Wednesday afternoon.

Poster Boys has been shooting around Ireland over the past few months and tells the story of Al Clancy and his nephew, Karl.

In order to keep his job, Al has to steal a camper van and drive around the country putting up posters.

Along the way there’s guest appearances from Joe Rooney (Father Ted), Norma Sheehan (Moone Boy), Enya Martin (Giz A Laugh), Kieran O’Reilly (Love/Hate) and Bobby Kerr.

This Friday, the crew land in Kilkenny to shoot one of the final scenes of the film.

The lead actor, Karl, features in an Under 11’s match and Evergreen FC on the Kells Road will be playing host.

“We need adults, essentially”, says Dave of this Friday’s filming.

“If anyone plays Under 11’s in soccer, they’re more than welcome to join in. But we’re looking for teenagers, parents, 15-18 years and upwards as spectators and the likes.”

Those interested should contact the production team by email – [email protected]

The crew are advising filming times will be short enough but for your own time to allow 1pm to latest 6pm (daylight hours) at the Kells Road venue, with food and drinks supplied for those taking part.