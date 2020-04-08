Advice: How do I apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment?

How do I apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment?

Firstly, lets take a look at what it is:

It is a payment of €350 per week

It is available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost their job on or after March 13 th due to the pandemic

due to the pandemic It will remain in place for the duration of the crisis

If you’ve been temporarily based on a shorter working week you may qualify for Short-Term Work Support

Qualification criteria:

You must be aged 18-66

You must live in Republic of Ireland

You must have lost your job due to Covid-19

If you were self-employed you must have ceased trading due to Covid-19

Payment also applies to EU workers and student who have lost their job because of the pandemic

How is it paid?

By electronic transfer every Tuesday straight to your bank account

Quickest way to apply.

Is online through www.mywelfare.ie

Helpline – 1890800024

Important Point to Note.

Make sure to apply for Jobseekers Allowance – within the next 10 weeks (any underpayment – as Pandemic Unemployment Payment does not take into account dependents – will then be backdated once processed).

No payment is made for dependents under Covid-19. If you have a dependent partner and/or children you are probably better off under Jobseekers Allowance.

Does Life Insurance pay out if a person dies from Covid-19?

If you have cover for death on your policy and death occurs as a result of Covid-19, the death benefit will still be paid assuming all other criteria for payment of a death benefit are met. There is no exclusion on life policies for death due to Covid-19.

When it comes to other types of policies – such as Serious Illness – Covid-19 is not covered as one of the serious illnesses. Whilst Covid-19 may not be specifically covered – you may still be able to claim where it leads to a situation where you meet the definition of one or more of the illnesses that are covered under the policy.

In terms of Income Protection – Covid-19 is not specifically covered but if you meet the definition of disability as set out in your policy conditions then your Income Protection benefit will be paid (after whatever deferral period applies on your policy)

It’s important to note that if you are in the process of taking out a new policy and you have tested positive for Covid-19 or you are awaiting test results for Covid-19 your proposed cover will be postponed until you have fully recovered or the result of your test is confirmed as negative.

It is important to seek financial advice in relation to all of the above.