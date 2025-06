Carlow’s Age Friendly Ambassador says it’s a huge honour to represent the county and support older people in staying active and connected.

Faith Amond believes there’s a need for better communication of local events and services, especially for those not using social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s calling for a simple, printed book of activities and supports for older people, available in council offices and local outlets, to ensure no one misses out as she outlined to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;