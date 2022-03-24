Aid for Ukrainian refugees collected in North Kilkenny due to land in Poland later

Aid picked up last week from Kavanagh’s Service Station in Urlingford is due to arrive in Warsaw, Poland this Thursday evening.

It’s part of a five-coach convoy travelling from Ireland, organised by Paddywagon Tours.

When they’ve freed up their vehicles, their aim is to provide transport to 250 refugees to bring them to safety in Ireland early next week.

Paddywagon Tours’ Gabriel Finn spoke to Sue Nunn on Wednesday evening (Listen back here) about their mission:

“We’re glad and proud of the fact that we can try and do something tangible. We’re doing something tangible and that’s the most important thing for us”