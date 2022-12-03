Alan Dukes should be ”put out to grass” following comments on Sean Quinn documentary says Fine Gael’s Pat O’Neill

A senior member of Fine Gael locally says his former party leader should be ”put out to grass”.

In a documentary about Sean Quinn, Alan Dukes made controversial comments that violence ‘was in the blood’ of people in border counties.

He has since tried to defend the comments and was forced to apologise.

Former Fine Gael Senator, Kilkenny man Pat O’Neill says he just can’t understand the comment at all:

“I think its time to put Alan Dukes out to grass now at this stage because my god, do you know what I mean, I don’t know where his logic was coming from, to compare the border area, that there wouldn’t be as much violence in Tipperary, but is he asked any of the Kilkenny hurlers from 50s, 60s and 70s when they hurled against Tipp, there was a lot of violence is all I can say,” said Pat.